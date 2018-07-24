Brokers' take

Compiled by Rachel Mui

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: $2.10

JULY 23 CLOSE: $2.19

OCBC Investment Research, July 23

CapitaLand Mall Trust's (CMT) 2Q18 results met our expectations.

Year-on-year, gross revenue rose 1.6 per cent to $171.4 million, and net property income was up 2.8 per cent to $120.8 million. Distribution per unit rose 2.2 per cent to 2.81 Singapore cents from last year though CMT retained a higher amount of its taxable income available for distribution to unitholders. We believe this would be distributed out in the second half this year.

Rental reversions came in at 0.8 per cent for the first half this year, unchanged from the first quarter. However, shopper traffic dipped 2.4 per cent y-o-y, while tenants' sales per square foot also slipped marginally by 0.2 per cent for H1 2018.

Management's preference remains in Singapore, although it is also open to overseas inorganic growth opportunities. We believe the acquisition of the remaining 70 per cent stake not owned by CMT in Westgate is a possibility over the near-term horizon.

We retain our forecasts but lower our terminal growth rate assumption to 1.5 per cent from 2 per cent, in light of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

KEPPEL CORPORATION | ADD

TARGET PRICE: $8.82

JULY 23 CLOSE: $7.01

CGS-CIMB, July 20

Keppel's Q2 net profit of $246 million was above our $190 million forecast mainly due to the property division's $40 million revaluation gain from the designating of Nassim Woods for redevelopment, its Offshore & Marine share of associates swinging into $7 million profit, and a $16 million dilution gain from Keppel DC Reit's share placement.

Although Nassim Woods has been designated for redevelopment, Keppel is not in a rush to push through given the recent cooling measures in Singapore.

We believe the group's hold-sell analysis strategy across regional property portfolio could help it weather the impact of cooling measures. Looking ahead, we gather there could be more reinvestments into new areas such as Hebei, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Our hopes of an anniversary dividend materialised due to divestment gains of about $416 million year-to-date. Also, balance sheet was stronger with net gearing at 0.4x at the end of the second quarter, versus 0.42 in Q1. We think earnings for the second half of the year could be equally strong on the back of divestment gains (at least $114 million from Beijing Aether), stronger O&M, land sales in the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City, and more property launches.

We raise our FY2018F earnings per share by 12 per cent to account for the strong second quarter. We now expect DPS of $0.32, translating to 4.6 per cent yield.