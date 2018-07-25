Brokers’ take

Compiled by Rachel Mui

SINGAPORE EXCHANGE | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $9

JULY 24 CLOSING PRICE: $7.50

RHB, July 24

SGX recorded FY18 securities average daily value (SADV) of $1.24 billion, which is in line with our expectation of $1.2 billion, and higher than FY17's $1.12 billion.

Looking ahead, we are bullish on SADV, and have assumed FY19 SADV of $1.39 billion.

Global developments, including further hikes in the US Federal funds rate and trade war concerns, could stimulate more switching of stock holdings in investors' portfolios, and in turn generate trading volume.

We are forecasting FY19 net profit growth of 9.7 per cent.

SGX is in a net cash position and has a monopoly over the trading of Singapore equities.

Our target price of $9 is based on FY19 price-earnings ratio of 24 times or one standard deviation above the three-year mean of 22.2 times.

In addition, SGX's FY19F dividend yield of 4.6 per cent is almost double that of Singapore's sovereign 10-year bond yield of 2.42 per cent.

The bourse will be releasing its FY18 results on July 27.

HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: US$0.36

JULY 24 CLOSING PRICE: US$0.27

OCBC Investment Research, July 24

HPHT's Q2 results were indeed weak and largely within expectations.

Notably, management has lowered full-year DPU (distribution per unit) guidance from 20 to 23 Hong Kong cents (3.5 to four Singapore cents) to 17 to 20 Hong Kong cents.

Given the lowered guidance, we expect near-term price weakness. However, the effect of US tariffs is not yet apparent in the second quarter.

Throughput of HPHT's ports for the first half this year is 1 per cent below last year's, with Yantian International Container Terminals' (YICT) up 2 per cent, and Kwai Tsing's down 3 per cent year-on-year.

In Q2 2018, outbound cargoes to the US continued to grow by 3 per cent, which seems to suggest little impact from the US-China trade spat.

Conversely, outbound cargoes to the EU declined by 3 per cent, mainly due to a strong base in Q2 2017.

We maintain our full-year throughput growth assumption of -3 per cent for Kwai Tsing, while we reduce that for Yantian from +4 per cent to +1 per cent.

The market treats HPHT as a proxy to trade tensions, and we continue to expect high volatility heading into the US mid-term elections.

Nonetheless, we believe the stock is oversold. After adjustments, our fair value drops from 37 US cents (50 Singapore cents) to 36 US cents, which is 31 per cent above July 23's close.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.