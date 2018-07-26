Brokers' take

Compiled by Rachel Mui

ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST

| SELL

TARGET PRICE: $1.00

JULY 25 CLOSE: $1.14

OCBC Investment Research, July 25

Ascott Residence Trust's (ART) Q2 revenue rose 6 per cent y-o-y to $130.5 million, while DPU (distribution per unit) was flat at 1.84 cents or 27 per cent of our initial full-year forecast.

DPU for the first half of the year came up to 47 per cent of our full-year forecasts, which is within expectations.

ART remains the largest hospitality S-Reit by market cap, with a diversified base of quality assets in gateway cities. Operationally, we like ART for the strong brand recognition of its assets and the resilient nature of its portfolio.

Additionally, gearing stands at a reasonable rate of 35.7 per cent as at June 30, with about 84 per cent of ART's total borrowings on fixed interest rates.

However, we remain cautious in light of the rising interest rate environment, given that investors may demand higher yield from bond-like assets.

We also see muted DPU growth ahead, in the low single-digits for FY2019.

Our cost of equity increases from 7.3 per cent to 8 per cent, following which our fair value drops from $1.14 to $1.00.

Against July 24's close, ART is trading at 6 per cent FY18F yield, around one standard deviation below its five-year average.

We downgrade ART from Hold to Sell as at July 24's close.

FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST | ADD

TARGET PRICE: $2.41

JULY 25 CLOSE: $2.22

CGS-CIMB, July 24

Frasers Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) third-quarter performance was in line, with gross revenue up 10.9 per cent y-o-y to $48.3 million, thanks to higher portfolio occupancy and positive rental reversions.

Distribution income of $28.3 million (DPU: 3.1 cents) was 2.2 per cent higher y-o-y and represented 100 per cent payout ratio.

Topline growth was largely due to higher contributions from Northpoint North Wing (+35.9 per cent to $13 million), Causeway Point (+3.8 per cent to $21.8 million) and Changi City Point (+15.8 per cent to $6.5 million).

The trust registered a solid +5 per cent rental reversion this quarter on the renewal of 4 per cent of its net lettable area, mainly driven by better rental rates at Yew Tee Point and Changi City Point.

We expect the larger malls to continue driving growth with higher footfall, occupancy rate and rental reversions.

The trust is also well positioned for inorganic growth with a healthy balance sheet.

We leave our FY18-20F DPU estimates unchanged and maintain our target price of $2.41.

We continue to like FCT for its exposure to the more stable non-discretionary retail segment.

Upside risk could come from new acquisitions, while downside risk could come from slower-than-expected rental reversion.

