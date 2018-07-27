Brokers' take

Compiled by Rachel Mui

SUNTEC REIT | ADD

TARGET PRICE: $2.08

JULY 26 CLOSE: $1.86

CGS-CIMB, July 25

Suntec Reit reported a 3.7 per cent rise in Q2 revenue to $90.5 million from last year, thanks to higher contributions from Suntec Singapore Convention and 177 Pacific Highway in Australia, while distributable income remained flat year over year (yoy).

However, distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.47 cents was 0.8 per cent lower yoy due to lower net property income margin, higher interest cost and an expansion in the unit base from the conversion of bonds earlier this year.

Suntec Reit's improved demand for office space is in tandem with the office market recovery. Additionally, rising tenant sales and shopper traffic have boosted retail performance. The reit achieved a retail portfolio committed occupancy of 98.6 per cent in Q2 and signed 179,000 sq ft of leases. Retail rental revenue rose 2.4 per cent yoy to $30.3 million.

Looking ahead, Suntec Reit plans to enhance the value proposition of Suntec office through an upgrading exercise. We adjust down our FY19-20F DPU estimates marginally post-results to factor in the higher sinking fund contributions at Suntec City. Accordingly, our target price is lowered slightly.

Suntec Reit's retail leasing operations are recovering and its office rental income should continue to benefit from the rising office rents here. Downside risk includes faster-than-expected rise in interest rates.

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST | NEUTRAL

TARGET PRICE: $2.09

JULY 26 CLOSE: $2.02

Phillip Capital, July 25

Gross revenue and DPU for Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) were within expectations, meeting 25.6 per cent and 24.8 per cent respectively of our FY19 full-year estimate.

On June 27, the Trust acquired 7 Tai Seng Drive, which is to be upgraded to a hi-tech building.

A gearing of 35 per cent remains relatively low, compared to the Industrial Reits sub-sector average of 37.4 per cent as at March 31. Meanwhile, 30A Kallang Place achieved 43.8 per cent committed occupancy, which is higher than the 40 per cent in the previous quarter.

Nonetheless, lower occupancy across all segments except its Business Park buildings resulted in lower portfolio occupancy from 90 per cent to 88.3 per cent quarter on quarter. Overall, the portfolio also suffered a weighted average negative rental reversion of -3.7 per cent.

That being said, outlook for MIT is stable. At the industrial sector level, there are headwinds from vacancies and negative reversions. However, contributions from inorganic sources such as the US data centres joint venture, 30A Kallang Place and Mapletree Sunview 1 are adequate to offset organic weakness for FY19.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.