Brokers’ take

Compiled by Wong Kai Yi

ASCENDAS REIT | ADD

TARGET PRICE: $2.89

JULY 31 CLOSE: $2.75

CGS-CIMB, July 30

Ascendas Reit's (AReit) Q1 FY2019 revenue grew 1.5 per cent year-on-year due to the acquisition of three Australian properties, completion of 50 Kallang Avenue and 20 Tuas Avenue 1 redevelopment, 10 Woodlands Link, 13 International Business Park and 84 Genting Lane as well as positive rental reversion.

AReit announced a new asset enhancement initiative (AEI) for 138 Depot Road in Q1 FY2019 worth $3.9 million, bringing total AEIs to $26.1 million.

These three initiatives are slated for completion from H2 FY2019 onwards.

The trust has also announced the acquisition of Ferntree Gully in Melbourne and 1-7 Goss Drive in Brisbane for a total of A$47.2 million (S$47.71 million), and the divestment of 41 Changi South Avenue 2 for $13.6 million.

In addition, it recently announced its maiden acquisition of 12 logistics properties in Britain for $373.2 million or at an initial property yield of 5.32 per cent, with the trust looking to deepen its British presence.

AReit's balance sheet remains robust with gearing of 35.7 per cent as at end Q1 FY2019; with 72.4 per cent of its borrowings on fixed rates.

Average debt maturity is 3.4 years and weighted all-in cost of debt is at 2.9 per cent.

This puts the trust in a good position to continue exploring more potential acquisition opportunities.

We continue to like AReit for its size and stability.

A re-rating catalyst could come from more inorganic growth potential while slower-than-expected rental recovery is a key downside risk.

CAPITALAND RETAIL CHINA TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $1.70

JULY 31 CLOSE: $1.55

DBS Group Research, July 31

After the divestment of CapitaMall Anzhen, CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT) has acquired a much younger asset, Rock Square, in the first-tier city of Guangzhou.

Although the initial yield is lower in comparison, we believe the asset has greater growth potential and is also an indication of CRCT embarking on a growth path.

In addition, with a recapitalised balance sheet, we believe that the time is ripe for CRCT to take on a more aggressive acquisition-led growth strategy.

Our target price (TP) is among the higher end of consensus estimates as we believe new acquisitions have higher growth potential.

With a visible pipeline from the sponsor, we believe that it is an opportune time for CRCT to look at acquisitions.

We have priced in an acquisition of $100 million - from $250 million previously - to kick 2019 off with 4.5 per cent initial yield. We have also tweaked our estimates to account for the closure of CapitaMall Wuhu. Therefore, we revised our TP to $1.70.

CRCT's gearing is about 32 per cent after the Rock Square acquisition, translating into a debt headroom of more than $550 million, which provides flexibility for more acquisitions.

Key risks include a significant depreciation of the yuan versus Singdollar, and a downturn in Chinese consumption.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.