Brokers’ take

Compiled by Wong Kai Yi

SIA ENGINEERING | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $3.31

AUG 1 CLOSE: $3.01

CGS-CIMB, July 31

We think the 22 per cent decline in share price over the past 12 months has been due to SIA Engineering's (SIAEC) exclusion from the STI since August last year amid structural challenges in airframe MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul).

Now at 18 times 2019's price to earnings ratio (P/E), however, below its seven-year mean of 23 times, SIAEC is more palatable.

Over the longer term, we believe SIAEC is an event-driven stock, awaiting privatisation by SIA. We find little reason for SIAEC to remain listed.

The company has established itself as a choice engine MRO given the long-term tie-ups with Rolls-Royce (RR) and Pratt & Whitney (PW), which make no difference whether or not it is a subsidiary of SIA, in our view.

We think SIA is unlikely to divest SIAEC as it remains a wingman for the airline's new generation aircraft expansion plan.

The non-SIA revenue derived at joint venture/associate level of $2.6 billion and the technical know-how sharing from RR and PW make it harder for SIA to untangle the relationship.

There is also no incentive for SIA to pare down its 80 per cent stake in SIAEC to share the income/dividend with SilkAir.

Instead, if the valuation is right, we think SIA could consider taking SIAEC private to fully consolidate the profit and cash.

CACHE LOGISTICS TRUST | BUY

FAIR VALUE: $0.81

AUG 1 CLOSE: $0.795

OCBC Investment Research, Aug 1

Cache Logistics Trust's Q2 2018 results were within expectations. Gross revenue increased 7.7 per cent to $30 million while NPI dipped 0.1 per cent year-on-year to $21.6 million.

Q2's results include a quarter's contribution from the nine Australian assets that were acquired earlier in February.

Distribution per unit from operations and capital fell 17.6 per cent year-on-year to 1.419 cents or 23.3 per cent of our initial full-year forecast, mainly due to the 13.7 per cent larger unit base following last year's rights issue.

Rental reversions for leases renewed dipped during the quarter by 4 per cent year-on-year.

Going forward, we expect the challenging environment within the industrial space to continue for most of the rest of the year, before seeing daylight towards the end.

We look forward to the industrial sector bottoming end-2018/early-2019 and believe that Cache is ready to participate on the upturn.

As at July 31's close, we see an opportunity to collect Cache units two to three quarters before clearer signs of operational improvement are seen.

With the rising interest rate environment, our cost of equity increases from 8.3 per cent to 8.5 per cent.

After adjustments, our fair value falls slightly from 83 cents to 81 cents.

We upgrade Cache from "hold" to "buy".

