Brokers’ take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan UNITED OVERSEAS BANK | BUY FAIR VALUE: $32.09 AUG 6 CLOSE: $27.13

OCBC Investment Research, Aug 6

UOB delivered Q2 net earnings of $1.08 billion, up 28 per cent year-on-year and up 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter, and better than the street's estimate of $976 million.

Management has declared an interim dividend of 50 cents, and this is payable on Aug 28.

Together with the Q2 results, UOB also announced that it is launching its digital bank, which aims to build a customer base of three to five million in the next five years.

Heading into the second half of the year, the key focus will be on the trade situation and the potential impact on regional growth.

In Singapore, one of the key concerns is the impact from the property cooling measures on 2019.

Management is guiding for high single-digit loans growth, and higher rates ahead will be positive for net interest margin.

We have fine-tuned our earnings estimates for FY2018, raising it from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion.

We expect cost-to-income ratio to go up marginally in FY2018/19 due to UOB's plan to launch a digital bank.

Based on an annualised amount, the current payout is below management's dividend payout ratio of 50 per cent and there is a good likelihood that dividend in H2 could be higher.

VENTURE CORP | HOLD (MAINTAINED) TARGET PRICE: $18.20 AUG 6 CLOSE: $18.60

UOB Kay Hian, Aug 6

Venture posted results that were above our expectations.

This stemmed largely from a jump in net margin to 10.3 per cent, and was understood to have been helped by research and development (R&D) profits that boosted margins.

R&D expense was also at an all-time high at $34 million, boosting margins.

Venture admitted to R&D improving margins in Q2, though it stopped at quantifying its impact.

This is the first time Venture has declared an interim dividend in its long history. Management said it wanted to split the dividend payment so that it would not be lumpy.

Despite the unexpectedly good results, Venture has not addressed key issues, which are flagging production of its smokeless cigarette device, a slowdown in the production outlook and a clear explanation as to whether net margins of 10 per cent are sustainable.

The current set of results appears to have an element of window dressing.

While we appreciate that Venture is evolving for the better, transformations do not happen overnight and rarely without some short-term setbacks.