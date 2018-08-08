Brokers’ take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

SINGAPORE BANKING SECTOR | OVERWEIGHT (MAINTAINED)

OCBC Investment Research, Aug 7

Despite trade tensions and the market in a risk off mode, the three local banks reported a relative good set of Q2 results.

More importantly, the guidance is still fairly positive as all three banks expect loans growth in the mid-to-high single-digit level.

With six more Fed rate hikes expected by end 2019, outlook for net interest margin is positive. Allowances have generally dropped quarter-on-quarter and non-performing loan ratios have also stabilised.

Both OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank reported the highest quarterly net earnings in Q2. Based on current consensus estimates from Bloomberg, net earnings growth is projected at 21 per cent in FY2018 and 11 per cent in FY2019 - record earnings for the banks.

This underlines optimism in terms of growth expectation for both net and non-interest income.

DBS Bank dished out 60 cents interim dividend, while UOB announced 50 cents and OCBC declared 20 cents. On an annualised basis and on current prices, this translated into dividend yields of 3.5 per cent-4.5 per cent.

Property cooling measures will rein in mortgage growth rate, especially from FY2019, but we expect this to be mitigated by other areas of growth including cards, investment and higher trading income.

We remain fairly optimistic on the outlook for the banks for the coming one to two years.

RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP (RMG) | BUY (MAINTAINED)

TARGET PRICE: $1.28

AUG 7 CLOSE: $1.11

UOB Kay Hian, Aug 7

RMG's H1 net profit of $32.7 million accounted for 50.4 per cent of our full-year estimate.

Although H2 earnings are typically seasonally stronger, we are mindful of the impending start-up costs for Raffles Chongqing hospital (CQH) due in Q3.

H1 operating margin improved slightly to 16.3 per cent from 16 per cent in H12017.

An interim dividend of 0.5 cent per share was declared.

Q2 revenue was flat, aided by effective cost management. However, we do expect staff cost to rise from Q3 as CQH opens in Q4.

The healthcare services segment was once again supported by the addition of new corporate clients, while the hospital services segment registered a slight increase in local patients, circumventing a softer demand from foreign patients.

Foreign patient volume continues to be under pressure on the back of a higher Singapore dollar (versus regional currencies) and higher treatment and ancillary costs in Singapore.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.