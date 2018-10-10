Brokers' take

Compiled by Leila Lai

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST

| BUY

OCT 9 CLOSE: $1.22

TARGET PRICE: $1.37

OCBC Investment Research, Oct 9

Having proposed to acquire a portfolio of five modern ramp-up logistics properties in Singapore from CWT Pte Ltd in early July, Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) has now completed the acquisition on Sept 28 following the relevant approvals and a successful private placement exercise.

The acquisition of this portfolio is expected to contribute an initial net property income yield of 6.2 per cent. CWT will become MLT's top tenant, providing about 9.5 per cent of its gross revenue.

Factoring the above-mentioned transactions in our model, we raise our fair value estimate from $1.34 to $1.37.

MLT's sponsor, Mapletree Investments, has been active in expanding its global logistics footprint.

On Oct 3, it announced the acquisition of a portfolio of logistics properties in the US (such as Chicago, Dallas and Seattle) and Europe (such as Paris and Warsaw) from Prologis, Inc, for US$1.1 billion.

While this provides MLT with a potential acquisition pipeline, we believe its focus over the near term will remain on the Asia-Pacific region.

Thereafter, management would likely be open to exploring opportunities in new markets, in our view, but would evaluate all potential transactions prudently.

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES | BUY

OCT 9 CLOSE: $3.01

TARGET PRICE: $3.41

UOB Kay Hian, Oct 9

Spot electricity prices from India Electricity Exchange continue to stay above the Rs 7 (13 Singapore cents)/kWh level, driven in part by a shortage of thermal coal.

With few plants having port access to import coal, the undersupply situation could persist longer than expected.

Even if spot electricity prices retreat back to Rs 3.5/kWh, Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd remains in a position to make smaller losses or even break even.

Overall, it is very likely that India will break even or even turn a profit in 2018.

We stand pat on our earnings estimates for now.

The turnaround story in India remains on track.

Elevated spot electricity prices will do well to induce more power purchase agreements to be signed.

With India recovering, Sembcorp Industries is on track to achieve its double-digit return on equity goals.

The nonmarine segment is currently trading at an implied 7.1 times forward price/earnings ratio, (long term mean: 8 times) and could be lower given the potential upside from India's earnings.

Maintain "buy" with an unchanged target price of $3.41.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.