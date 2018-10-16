Brokers' take

Compiled by Rachel Mui

OCBC | BUY

OCT 15 CLOSE: $10.66

TARGET PRICE: $14.05

UOB Kay Hian, Oct 15

We expect loan growth to moderate to 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 9.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) with expansion driven by developed markets Singapore and Hong Kong in Q3. The expansion was driven by residential property developers, mortgages, and OCBC Wing Hang.

We expect net interest margin to expand two basis points q-o-q to 1.69 per cent, helped by OCBC raising interest rates for mortgages since August with full impact in Q4 and OCBC trimming surplus USD fixed deposits.

Unfortunately, Q3 was hampered by weakness in non-interest income. We expect fees to decline 5.6 per cent q-o-q but be flat y-o-y.

Wealth management fees were affected as high net worth clients adopted risk-off mode.

We also expect loan and trade related fees to be lacklustre due to the slowdown in loan approvals, and tapering off of trade finance activities.

Separately, asset quality is stable.

We expect non-performing loan (NPL) ratio to be stable at 1.37 per cent.

NPLs caused by the downturn in the oil & gas sector have already been recognised, and sufficient provisions have been set aside.

There are no signs of stress for the SME portfolio.

HOTEL PROPERTIES LTD (HPL)

| BUY

OCT 15 CLOSE: $3.80

FAIR VALUE: $4.74

OCBC Investment Research, Oct 15

The impending delisting of Wheelock Properties Singapore (WPS), as well as the lack of minority shareholders could help smoothen the path towards a West Orchard redevelopment.

In 2014, following the general offer (GO) for HPL led by Ong Beng Seng and WPS, we noted the potential for HPL and WPS to redevelop their neglected assets along the western end of Orchard Road (from Far East Shopping Center to Tanglin Mall) into a mega-development.

With the successful delisting of WPS, we believe it would be easier for offeror Wheelock & Co (20 HK), to go ahead with any redevelopment of WPS's assets.

On the back of the heightened possibility that the West Orchard redevelopment is on the horizon, we also see a greater probability of a new GO for HPL. Let's first look back at the recently concluded GO for WPS.

At the launch of the WPS GO, we noted that perhaps 20 HK saw value in WPS's stake in HPL above what they were willing to pay.

Recall that WPS has a $605.5 million investment in associates on the books comprising solely a 40 per cent interest in 68 Holdings, which in turn has a 56 per cent stake in HPL.

Through the WPS GO, 20 HK effectively paid about $3.61 per HPL share, which is close to the current market value of HPL.

With it now being easier for 20 HK to push through any redevelopment plans and 20 HK already owning close to a 22.5 per cent stake in HPL via WPS, we believe 20 HK and related parties may see greater value in conducting another GO for HPL.

