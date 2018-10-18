Brokers' take

Compiled by Rachel Mui

SINGAPORE AIRLINES (SIA) | BUY

OCT 17 CLOSE: $9.33

FAIR VALUE: $10.71

OCBC Investment Research, Oct 17

SIA's share price has dropped 23 per cent from its peak of $11.80 around end May this year, and is now trading at its 52-week low.

At its Tuesday close of $9.15, this is a shade off the 2008 crisis low of $9.05 and is just 11 per cent higher than the 2002-2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) crisis low of $8.25.

Though consensus is estimating a dividend yield of about 4.2 per cent, we note this is likely based on last year's dividend of 40 cents a share, which may or may not be sustained given there is historically less consistency in the group's dividends compared to other Singapore-listed blue chips.

We share the market's concerns about rising fuel prices but note that for FY19, about 45 per cent of SIA's fuel needs are hedged; and its current share price is now even lower than previous instances when Brent was trading at much higher levels.

Ahead of last week's relaunch of the world's longest flight to a New York City-area airport, SIA's planes to the US were much fuller in September. Overall passenger load factors (SIA, SilkAir, Scoot) are also generally higher this year.

In the upcoming Q2 FY19 results, the group should recognise its share of losses from Virgin Australia, which saw one-off items such as impairments, and we tweak our fair value lower from $11.01 to $10.71.

Given the depressed valuations the stock is trading at, there is good upside should passenger and cargo yields turn out to be better than expected.

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS | BUY

OCT 17 CLOSE: $24.49

TARGET PRICE: $29.50

UOB Kay Hian, Oct 17

We expect loan growth of 1.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 8.8 per cent year-on-year in Q3, in line with the toned-down guidance of 6 per cent to 7 per cent for the full-year.

The expansion for corporate loans and mortgages was offset by shrinkage in trade loans.

In addition, we anticipate continued but gradual NIM (net interest margin) expansion of one basis point (bp) quarter-on-quarter to 1.86 per cent in Q3, due to DBS' strong deposit franchise for the Sing dollar.

On a year-on-year basis, NIM expanded by 13 bp, which could generate strong growth in net interest income of 16 per cent year-on-year to $2.3 billion.

We expect fees to have been marginally down by 1.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, but up 1.2 per cent year-on-year at $693 million.

High net worth clients turned more risk averse, resulting in weakness in wealth management fees, offset by decent growth from credit cards.

We forecast net profit of about $1.4 billion, up 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter and up 72.8 per cent year-on-year.

We also expect bouts of volatilities in the run-up to the US midterm elections on Nov 6. Upgrade to "buy" with new target price at $29.50.