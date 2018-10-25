Brokers’ take

SINGTEL | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $3.64

OCT 24 CLOSE: $3.14

DBS Equity Research, Oct 24

Singtel's earnings have possibly bottomed out in Q1 2019 and is expected to grow in financial year 2020 forecasts (after two years of decline) led by Telkomsel, AIS and Globe despite a delay in Bharti Airtel's recovery.

The core business is also likely to be stable as the soon-to-be merger of Vodafone-TPG in Australia and TPG's abysmally low capital expenditure in Singapore (about $66 million so far) have significantly reduced the risk of irrational competition. Singtel is attractive at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16x, a negative standard deviation of its 17x historical average, and offers of 5.5 per cent yield.

Where we differ, our revised financial year 2019-2020 forecast for earnings per share is 5 per cent below consensus mainly due to lower projections than consensus for Bharti and Telkomsel.

We also value Digital Life! and cybersecurity businesses at 13 cents a share based on approximately 1x revenue versus the market ascribing them a negative value of three cents a share.

Singtel may exit these businesses over the next two years.

Potential catalysts include a sequential rise in Singtel's earnings in Q2 2019 forecasts due to Telkomsel's recovery, 6.8 cents dividend per share in December, and Singtel raising its stakes in regional associates.

We lower our sum-of-the-parts valuation to $3.64, due to the decline in the market capitalisation of Bharti and weaker regional currencies partially offset by rise in the value of Telkomsel.

HUTCHISON PORT HOLDINGS TRUST | BUY

TARGET PRICE: US$0.36

OCT 24 CLOSE: US$0.24

OCBC Investment Research, Oct 24

We expect the Trust's Q3 results to be relatively weak. Industry data shows year-on-year throughput for Kwai Tsing Container Terminals falling 8.1 per cent for July, 3.9 per cent for August, and 16.6 per cent for September.

Cumulatively, Q3 2018 Kwai Tsing throughput is down 9.6 per cent year-on-year while throughput for the first nine months of financial year 2018 is down 5.6 per cent year on year.

Meanwhile, industry data for Shenzhen container throughput showed a -3.0 per cent, +2.3 per cent, -6.9 per cent year-on-year growth for July, August and September, respectively.

On the other hand, Q3 2018 Shenzhen throughput grew -2.6 per cent year on year while throughput for the first nine months of financial year 2018 is flat with -0.5 per cent growth.

We note that soft Q3 results may add to poor sentiment in the near term.

That said, Hutchison Port Holdings Trust is currently trading at a 0.43x forward price-to-book ratio (according to Bloomberg consensus) or more than 2 standard deviations below its average since listing in 2011.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.