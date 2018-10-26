Brokers’ take

Compiled by Lynette Tan

M1 | NEUTRAL

TARGET PRICE: $2.06

OCT 25 CLOSE: $2.09

RHB Research Institute, Oct 25

9M 2018 core earnings were ahead of estimates, on stronger-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin.

Despite the marginal 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline in Ebitda, core earnings fell a stronger 5 per cent on higher associate losses.

Management has suspended the Q3 2018 results briefing due to the ongoing pre-conditional voluntary general offer (VGO) exercise.

Fixed services remain the fastest growing segment, up 26 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2018 (9M 2018: +22.6 per cent year-on-year), driven by stronger corporate projects (mainly related to managed services and access).

Hence, its service revenue contribution inched higher to 20 per cent in Q3 2018 (Q2 2018: 19 per cent).

Mobile service revenue was down 2.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (-0.1 per cent year-on-year), mainly due to postpaid revenue weakness, with the previous quarter benefiting somewhat from seasonally stronger roaming revenue.

Postpaid average revenue per user (Arpu) narrowed to $54 from $55.60 in Q2 2018 while prepaid Arpu held steady.

After netting a quarterly record of 34,000 postpaid subs in 2Q18, postpaid net-adds moderated to 24,000 in Q3 2018.

We believe growth continues to be driven by SIM-only plans.

Our target price is based on the pre-conditional VGO price of $2.06 announced on Sept 27 by major shareholders.

SUNTEC REIT | ADD

TARGET PRICE: $2.06

OCT 25 CLOSE: $1.80

CGS-CIMB, Oct 25

Suntec's Q3 distributable income rose 1 per cent year-on-year to $66.5 million, with distribution per unit (DPU) at 2.491 cents, thanks largely to a capital top-up of $10 million.

For 9M 2018, DPU came in at 7.398 cents, accounting for 74 per cent of our FY2018 forecast.

Office revenue fell on lower income from Suntec office and 177 Pacific Highway due to transitory downtime for replacement leases and the weaker Australian dollar.

Suntec has a remaining 2.1 per cent and 10.9 per cent of office leases to be re-contracted in FY2018 and FY2019, enabling them to ride on the current office rental upcycle.

Suntec signed 73,000 sq ft of retail leases in Q3 and achieved committed occupancy of 98.6 per cent for its Singapore portfolio.

Suntec mall shopper traffic increased 5.5 per cent year-on-year, while tenant sales rose 5.4 per cent year-on-year.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.