Brokers' take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

MANULIFE US REIT | BUY (MAINTAINED)

TARGET PRICE: US$0.97

NOV 1 CLOSE: US$0.73

DBS Group Research, Nov 1

The risk of an unfavourable tax ruling on the back of US tax reforms late last year could result in a potential 30 per cent cut in Manulife US Reit's distribution per unit (DPU).

The fears over the cut in DPU arises from the US tax authorities potentially ruling that its Barbados entity which is used to repatriate cash from the US to Singapore is deemed as a "hybrid entity".

By using the Barbados entity which pays corporate tax, it avoids one of the criteria for being deemed a hybrid entity.

As the US tax authorities have not provided any rulings or guidance on the validity of the use of Barbados entities and no clarity of timing on when this may happen, this creates some degree of uncertainty and regulatory/tax risk for the Reit.

The potential cut to DPU is only 15 per cent in the worst case, with measures to mitigate an unfavourable ruling.

Given the current weak market sentiment, we believe it is natural for investors to fear the worst, jump at shadows and place more emphasis on risk factors that have been present all along.

However, with greater clarity provided from Manulife US Reit's management on its tax structure and better understanding by investors, subject to a final determination by the US tax authorities, investor confidence should be restored over time.

CDL HOSPITALITY TRUST (CDLHT) | BUY (MAINTAINED)

TARGET PRICE: S$1.80

NOV 1 CLOSE: S$1.44

RHB Research Institute, Nov 1

Singapore hotel Q3 revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 1.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

It excludes Orchard Hotel, which was slightly impacted by main lobby renovation works. Including it, Q3 RevPAR was -0.3 per cent y-o-y.

Demand was driven by strong growth in leisure travellers, while corporate segment also improved. Q4 performance has been encouraging so far.

Management remains optimistic on 2019 outlook, and guides for the industry's RevPAR growth at 3 to 5 per cent.

Overseas, positive performance had been recorded in Japan and Germany - this is expected to continue.

Performance of UK and Australia hotels are expected to remain steady. Its Maldives resorts should see some recovery next year post asset upgrading. Balance sheet remains comfortable, with modest gearing presenting room for acquisitions.

Despite recent overseas acquisitions, CDLHT remains one of the most liquid proxies that offer exposure to the recovery in Singapore's hospitality market.

CDLHT is our top pick for hospitality Reits, which offers FY18F-19F dividend yields of 6.3 and 6.7 per cent.

Key risks are unexpected slowdown in global growth, and sharp spike in interest rates.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.