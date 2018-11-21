Brokers' take

Compiled by Wong Kai Yi

MM2 ASIA | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.57

NOV 20 CLOSE: $0.345

Maybank Kim Eng, Nov 19

We maintain our forecasts for mm2 Asia with a 1 times PEG (price-to-earnings growth)-based target price of $0.57 and "buy" as management has indicated continued improvements in its cinema business.

A strong production pipeline, including Netflix work, should contribute by Q4. Any production delays or cost overruns are key risks to our outlook. mm2 Asia's year-on-year growth is driven by its Cathay Cineleisure cinema acquisition and quarter-on-quarter growth by concert and event production.

Management outlined a healthy core production pipeline, up y-o-y to about 80 from 50. This is inclusive of recently announced production work for Netflix's 2019 Asia programming. Its Netflix relationship took two years to build. More B2B deals similar to Netflix's are expected. Its concert and event production business is expected to scale up further.

Management indicated that six months into its acquisition of Cathay, cinema Ebitda is higher from both revenue enhancement and cost reduction. Its recently Catalist-listed post-production and virtual reality (VR) arm Vividthree will be booking gains from its initial VR show sales.

CDL HOSPITALITY TRUST | ADD

TARGET PRICE: $1.56

NOV 20 CLOSE: $1.47

CGS-CIMB, Nov 19

CDL Hospitality Trust (CDLHT) made its maiden entry into Italy by acquiring a 95 per cent interest in Hotel Cerretani Florence for 40.6 million euros (S$63.6 million).

The remaining 5 per cent will be held by the existing minority shareholder, which is part of the EVENT Hotels Group.

The hotel is a 4-star hotel under the "MGallery by Sofitel" flag with 86 rooms and underwent an extensive phased refurbishment in 2016 for around 43.8 million euros.

Post acquisition, Italy is expected to account for 1.5 per cent of net property income (NPI).

The deal will be funded through internal sources or offshore debt or a combination of both.

Assuming it is fully debt-funded, the acquisition will increase the trust's gearing from 33.8 per cent to about 35 per cent.

It is expected to be DPU-accretive as the acquisition yield of 4.6 per cent is higher than the assumed funding cost of 0.7 per cent.

On the supply side, there is limited future room stock due to high barriers to entry stemming from new urban planning regulations prohibiting new hotel developments in the city centre.

We see strong DPU growth in FY2019, driven by the reopening of its Maldives Resort, completion of AEI in Orchard Hotel and a recovery in the Singapore hotel industry.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.