Brokers' take

Compiled by Lynette Tan

SATS | BUY

TARGET PRICE: S$5.34

NOV 29 CLOSE: S$4.68

OCBC Investment Research, Nov 29

Post our downgrade on Nov 9 and the release of its Q2 FY2019 results, the share price of SATS has dropped by 9.1 per cent compared to the Straits Times Index's 0.2 per cent fall over the same period, based on the closing price on Nov 28.

But now, with the recent correction, value is emerging again.

The company has been steadily increasing its dividends over the years since FY2013, backed by an average 6 to 7 per cent earnings growth per year since then. Dividends paid over the past five years range from S$145 million to S$190 million, backed by operating cash flows of ranging from S$275 million to S$330 million per year. Investing cash flows have averaged S$135 million per year over the past five years.

This shows ample cushion for dividends to be sustained, and sufficient room for investments. Expected dividend is about 4.1 per cent for the stock.

Trade tensions and weaker sentiment have impacted emerging market currencies and trade volumes.

At the same time, higher oil prices and competition in the airline industry should continue to result in pricing pressures on SATS. But, the longer-term outlook remains positive with aviation volumes and demand for safe, quality food set to increase. SATS also intends to pursue organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

The stock is currently trading at 19 times forward price-to-earnings - the lowest since Jul 2016; the peak was 24.5 times in January this year. We upgrade SATS with fair value estimate lowered slightly from S$5.39 to S$5.34.

MOYA | BUY

TARGET PRICE: S$0.11

NOV 29 CLOSE: S$0.068

RHB Research Institute, Nov 29

Moya has signed a cooperation agreement with Perusahaan Daerah Air Minum Tirta Moedal, the municipal water company of Semarang City, Central Java for a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) project.

The 25-year concession calls for a new water treatment plant with output of up to 1,000 litres per second at a cost of 417 million Indonesian rupiah. Construction should start by May 2019 and is expected to be completed within two years.

Moya is also in the midst of extending its Aquatico concession with the Government and an agreement could be announced soon.

Management revealed they would likely commit to a certain capex for a new 3,000 litres/s plant, as well as capex to reduce their non-revenue water by 20 per cent in five to 10 years.

In addition, they will likely stop handling the customer service or collection of water tariffs from the end consumer, while only dealing with the government. The increase in volume would offset the reduction of water tariffs which should eventually leave Ebitda unchanged.

Moya intends to use a portion of the rights proceeds for M&A. We understand the company is in the midst of negotiating with a few parties and management is optimistic for one acquisition to be completed by the end of 2018.

Based on their track record, we expect the acquisition to be accretive and will likely provide another boost for its profit after tax and minority interests (Patmi) in FY2019 forecasts.