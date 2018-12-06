Brokers' take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP (RMG) | BUY (MAINTAINED)

TARGET PRICE: $1.30

DEC 5 CLOSE: $1.20

UOB Kay Hian, Dec 5

The Ministry of Health recently published fee benchmark guidelines for surgical procedures in a bid to contain exorbitant fees.

However, the benchmark is non-binding, and the effects may not be largely felt for RMG.

Compared with its private healthcare peers in the market, RMG fees are generally in the mid-range.

Hence, any curbs to high medical expenses are unlikely to hit RMG proportionately.

While the curbing of surgical fees may have a slight impact on immediate billing size, other structural factors are still in play from Singapore's ageing population, such as a shortage of facilities, higher government expenditure on healthcare, and more sophisticated medical equipment and treatments.

Hence, we are of the view that the pricing fundamentals will remain strong in the long term.

We tweak our 2019-21 earnings forecasts up slightly by up to 3.1 per cent on the back of continual strength in medical prices.

While its share price has hit a one-year high, there remains some room for growth given successful execution of its China hospitals is a key catalyst for RMG.

COMFORTDELGRO | NEUTRAL (MAINTAINED)

TARGET PRICE: $2.35

DEC 5 CLOSE: $2.11

RHB Institute, Dec 5

Gojek launched a beta version of its app in Singapore late last month.

We view this beta launch as Gojek's strategy to ensure that it irons out app-related issues and balances its service capabilities to match the demand before the app becomes available to everyone early next year.

We believe that in a bid to gain initial market share, Gojek will entice users with promotion codes. We could see more of such discounts after Gojek's full launch next year.

The fare structure seems competitive. In our initial use, we found Gojek offering the lowest fare when compared with ComfortDelGro and Grab.

We believe the eventual implementation of dynamic pricing could narrow the gap between Gojek and taxi fares over time.

We believe investors can wait until the likely effect on ComfortDelGro's taxi business (30 per cent of its earnings before interest and taxes) from the rise in competition between Gojek and Grab in Singapore becomes clear.

While Gojek could focus on improved product offering and better user experience in the long term, we believe it will, in all likelihood, resort to price competition initially.

Grab's response to Gojek's promotions will determine the nature and intensity of the price competition.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.