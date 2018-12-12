Brokers’ take

Compiled by Leila Lai

CITY DEVELOPMENTS, | HOLD (MAINTAINED)

DEC 11 CLOSE: $8.24

TARGET PRICE: $9.50

DBS Group Research, Dec 11

We maintain our "hold" rating on City Developments and lower our target price to $9.50 (from $10 previously).

Although the shares are trading at attractive valuations (at close to two standard deviations below historical price/net asset value average), we see limited catalysts for the stock and sector given expectations of a property market slowdown, which historically implies that City Developments shares will likely be trading in a range.

Given the weakened sentiment in Singapore property, coupled with the group having the largest inventory of units for launch, we believe there could be limited positive catalysts.

In addition, the margins of units from the land bank acquired in late 2017-2018 could be impacted given that the ability to raise property prices may be limited following a turn in sentiment.

Potential catalysts: Property sales remain strong despite the sentiment change and successful launch of its fund management platform.

STARHILL GLOBAL REIT, | BUY (MAINTAINED)

DEC 11 CLOSE: $0.67

TARGET PRICE: $0.75

DBS Group Research, Dec 10

We like Starhill Global Reit (SG Reit) for its diversified portfolio of prime retail and office assets in the Asia-Pacific region anchored by two visible Orchard Road Malls - Wisma Atria and Ngee Ann City.

With tourist arrivals and spending on an uptrend, we believe SG Reit is poised to benefit from this, and we forecast the Reit to deliver steady dividends over FY19-20F.

Attractive yield of 7 per cent limits downside to share price.

Our target price of 75 cents and distribution per unit (DPU) projections for the next two years are 7 per cent to 8 per cent lower compared to consensus mean.

We are less optimistic on the outlook of SG Reit's retail portfolio here, in particular Wisma Atria, where operating metrics have been soft but believe the bottom could be near.

Wisma Atria has made material changes to the trade mix on the ground floor, which we believe will augur well for the mall.

Executing on the proposed development at Wisma Atria (unutilised gross floor area of up to 100,000 sq ft) will be a value-enhancing strategy in our view, pending approvals from the relevant authorities and partners.

We understand the manager is in regular discussions and the execution of this development could yield upside to both net asset value and DPUs in the medium term, which is not priced in at current levels.

Our discounted cash flow (DCF) target price is maintained at 75 cents.

Our DCF assumes a 10-year risk-free rate of 3 per cent and a 50-basis point higher cost of debt. Maintain "buy".

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.