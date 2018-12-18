Brokers’ take

Compiled by Lynette Tan

NETLINK NBN TRUST | BUY

DEC 17 CLOSE: $0.76

TARGET PRICE: $0.93

Maybank Kim Eng, Dec 14

We hosted senior management in a series of investor meetings and came away with our positive view intact.

NetLink's business model and virtual monopoly of residential fibre connections combined with a healthy balance sheet should support 100 per cent payout of distributable cash policy.

With competition risks unabated in the wireless space, it is our preferred pick in the Singapore telco sector.

Any changes to its 7 per cent pretax weighted average cost of capital (WACC) regulated returns are a key risk to our outlook.

As fibre remains highly scalable, we believe it will be the relevant broadband delivery mechanism for a long time.

As NetLink only provides dark/unlit fibre back haul, it has no capex pressure to upgrade equipment for faster transmission.

The advent of 5G, which promises much faster wireless speeds than 4G, may be a substitution threat to fixed broadband but with full residential fibre coverage in Singapore and 95 per cent household penetration expected by 2021, we see less incentives for households to "cut the cord" once 5G becomes a mass market service after 2020.

With the telco incumbents seeking to cut costs and capex partly through network sharing, there may be opportunities for NetLink to be a 5G conduit.

Regulator Infocomm Media Development Authority has mandated an increase in fibre access points in new homes to four from two currently.

Of the two, only one is typically in use today.

This implies expectations of greater long-term fibre usage that may provide additional connection revenue to NetLink.

DAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL | HOLD

DEC 17 CLOSE: US$9.10

TARGET PRICE: US$9.77

CGS-CIMB, Dec 14

In its Q3 2018 interim statement, Dairy Farm mentioned Singapore's and Malaysia's food sales and profits fell further, while Indonesia's figures were better but still in the red.

Singapore is likely to be in store rationalisation mode until early next year, whilst in Malaysia, private consumption may moderate next year as this year was fuelled by forward purchases in the tax holiday between June to August.

North Asia food's cost pressures may also persist.

In 1H 2018, the North Asia food business saw margin slip 17.5 per cent largely on higher rental costs in Hong Kong - this recurred in Q3 2018.

Property consultants are expecting private commercial retail rents in Hong Kong to grow by at least one to three per cent in 1H 2019.

In Q3 2018, Yonghui's associate earnings were lower year-on-year on investments in new formats (such as e-commerce business) and higher costs for its incentive schemes. Consensus currently forecasts Yonghui's net profit to fall 13 per cent year-on-year in FY 2018.

We reiterate that the near-term outlook for Dairy Farm remains lacklustre, at least until the South-east Asia food business shows meaningful recovery.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.