Brokers’ take

RHB Research Institute, Dec 19

We attended Kimly's corporate update on Dec 18 and came away reassured that the business operations would not be affected by the ongoing investigations.

Kimly - the Catalist-listed coffee shop operator being investigated over a controversial purchase of a drinks company that was later aborted - remains open to acquisitions and strategic alliances, but will look at this point at developing its own brand of coffees and tea, it said on Tuesday.

Kimly said as well in its business update that on average, it has been able to acquire between three and five new food outlet locations each year.

It expects to operate about 70 coffee shops and food courts here by the end of the financial year ending Sept 30 next year.

The group also plans to grow through a diversification strategy via the acquisition of Japanese restaurant chain Tonkichi and confectionery business Rive Gauche in July this year. Kimly owns and operates three Tonkichi restaurants and 10 Rive Gauche outlets.

Besides sharing the strategic initiatives, management also highlighted it is open to and undergoing review of possibly increasing the dividend payout ratio. This is due to the huge cash balance on the balance sheet, with another $12 million from the termination of the Asian Story Corporation acquisition.

However, we think the investigation will likely be an overhang on the stock and generate negative sentiment, with any potential upside likely being limited despite reasonable valuations.

SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS | NEUTRAL (MAINTAINED)

RHB Research Institute, Dec 14

We expect the competitive intensity in the sector to remain elevated, with the market likely to get a possible short-term reprieve from the delay in TPG's commercial rollout.

TPG also awaits regulatory approval for the merger of its Australia business with Vodafone Hutchison Australia. This could divert management's resources and be a distraction to its Singapore aspirations.

The incumbent players have introduced numerous data-upsized packages, re-contracted subs on new handset bundles and forged strong collaborations with mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) over the past 12 months to pre-empt fresh competition.

We believe this has disrupted TPG's go-to-market strategy, necessitating a review (partly explaining the delay).

As all three incumbents are utilising MVNOs to "hedge" against market share losses, TPG would have less room to manoeuvre and grab market share. Realistically, we think TPG's network would be inferior in the medium term.

We expect the industry's mobile service revenue to remain under pressure from stronger take-up of SIM-only plans, extended weakness on usage/roaming revenues, and competition. We remain neutral on the sector.

The sector valuation of 9x FY2019 forecast enterprise value/earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is at 1.5 standard deviation below its five-year historical mean of 11x, which we believe has priced in downside risks from the new entrant (TPG).

Singtel is our top pick (neutral, target price: $3.22).

