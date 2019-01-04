Brokers’ take

SILVERLAKE AXIS | BUY (RE-INITIATED)

TARGET PRICE: $0.60

JAN 3 CLOSE: $0.415

DBS Equity Research, Jan 3

DBS Bank has re-initiated coverage on mainboard-listed Silverlake Axis with a "buy" call and a target price of 60 cents on a growing project orderbook, suggesting that a turnaround for the company is in sight.

Its orderbook has improved significantly from the less than RM50 million (S$16.5 million) secured in fiscal 2017 to about RM380 million currently, with potential for more orders.

Silverlake can leverage its market leader position to secure more contracts as financial institutions upgrade/enhance their systems to avoid being rendered obsolete by the rising fintech trend.

In the past, the peak of contract wins could reach between RM500 million and RM600 million a year.

An upcycle can typically last for four to six years while a downcycle lasts about two years. We are at the beginning of an upcycle now, based on the contracts secured.

Recurring revenue, mainly from software maintenance and enhancement services and insurance processing, accounts for a substantial part, close to 60 per cent of total revenue in the last few years.

Gross margins over the period FY2010 to FY2018 period were relatively high, coming in at about 60 per cent.

We expect this trend to continue, supported by the growing higher-margin software licensing business.

Our target price is derived from peers' average of 21 times of FY2019 forecasts on the price-to-earnings ratio, on forecasted FY2020 earnings, which translates to a potential upside of 45 per cent from the current price.

Dividend yield is attractive at about 5 per cent.

Key risk to our view is a potential slowdown in information technology spending, which might lead to a lower orderbook and concerns relating to corporate governance issues.

Silverlake Axis core banking system platform is used by the top three of the five largest financial institutions in the Asean region - CIMB Bank, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank.

More than 40 per cent of the top 20 largest banks in South-east Asia that outsourced their core banking solutions run on Silverlake Axis's core banking solutions. Its Merimen insurance platform is Asia's top insurance software-as-a-service company and ranked among the global top 10 in terms of claims processing and management solutions.