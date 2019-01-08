Brokers' take

Compiled by Lynette Tan

SILVERLAKE AXIS | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.62

JAN 7 CLOSE: $0.41

DBS Equity Research, Jan 7

Silverlake secured eight digital innovation contracts from financial institutions during the first six months of FY2019 (July 18 to Dec 18); it also secured a software and services retail contract from Aeon Vietnam.

No further details of the contracts were disclosed but we estimate that digital innovation contracts are generally much smaller than core banking contracts, at about less than RM10 million (S$3.3 million) a contract, and takes less than a year to complete.

The contract sizes may be small but signify a new growing revenue stream for the group.

Instead of relying mainly on core banking solutions contracts and maintenance and enhancement services contracts, Silverlake now has a third leg of growth.

The digital innovation contracts are also less cyclical and lumpy, compared with core banking contracts, thus providing a constant flow of contracts for the group.

With these new contracts, order book is now slightly more than RM400 million. We have tweaked FY2019 and FY2020 forecast earnings up 4 per cent each after incorporating these new digital innovation contracts.

To add, financial institutions are going through enhancements to avoid being rendered obsolete by the rising fintech trend, suggesting potential for more orders for Silverlake.

Technology spending by Asian financial institutions and corporations has shown an improvement in FY2018 with increased targeted expenditure on scalable and transformative technologies.

Over 40 per cent of the top 20 largest banks in South-east Asia that outsourced their core banking solutions run on Silverlake's core banking solutions.

SPH REIT | HOLD

TARGET PRICE: $1.02

JAN 7 CLOSE: $1.02

Maybank Kim Eng, Jan 7

Q1 2019 results were in line with consensus and our estimates, with revenue up 0.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), net profits interest down 1.9 per cent y-o-y, and distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.34 cents at 24 per cent of our full year.

Tourism shopping receipts fell 15 per cent y-o-y in the first half of 2018 against 7.7 per cent y-o-y growth in arrivals.

We see larger destination malls (VivoCity) continuing to perform better.

There was a strong turnaround in rental reversions, up 9.7 per cent from -3.5 per cent, with positive reversions across its three malls, led by Paragon with gains of 10.1 per cent (representing 8.4 per cent of its net lettable area). This was driven by an uptick in tenant sales.

We forecast rents to rise 3 per cent to 5 per cent in FY2019-2020 on the back of a cyclical retail recovery and tight Orchard Road supply.

With its first overseas deal in the bag, valuations have started to price in further inorganic growth opportunities, given an estimated $600 million to 950 million in debt headroom.

Investors, however, will need patience given the limited visibility of its long-discussed potential Seletar Mall deal. The deal could add 7 per cent to 10 per cent to FY2019-2020 DPU, assuming the purchase of a 100 per cent interest fully debt-funded, given its low gearing versus peers.

