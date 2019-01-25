Brokers’ take

Compiled by Leila Lai

MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST I NEUTRAL (DOWNGRADED)

JAN 24 CLOSE: $2.00

TARGET PRICE: $2.03

Phillip Capital, Jan 24

Positives: Quarter-on-quarter higher portfolio occupancy from 86.7 per cent to 88.2 per cent. Portfolio weighted average lease expiry (Wale) remains healthy at 3.7 years (by gross rental income), unchanged quarter on quarter.

Negatives: Fifth consecutive quarter of negative rent reversion. Back-filling of The Strategy has been stagnant.

Space vacated by Johnson & Johnson following its pre-termination remains at 41 per cent, unchanged quarter-on-quarter.

The manager cited keen competition in International Business Park as a challenge.

Also a two-tier market is evolving, with older facilities becoming less competitive.

The outlook is mixed, with inorganic growth offsetting organic weakness. We expect negative reversions to persist for at least two more quarters, thus dragging organic growth.

Downgrade to "neutral"; unchanged target price of $2.03.

Our rating downgrade is due to the limited upside from the current price to our target price (implied 1.36 times FY19 price/net asset value multiple), and not because of a change in fundamentals.

MAPLETREE COMMERCIAL TRUST I HOLD (DOWNGRADED)

JAN 24 CLOSE: $1.77

TARGET PRICE: $1.79

OCBC Investment Research, Jan 24

Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) reported its Q3 FY19 results, which came in within our expectations. Distribution per unit (DPU) rose 1.3 per cent year-on-year to 2.33 cents.

Operationally, MCT's properties saw a ramp up in physical occupancy from 95.9 per cent in Q2 FY19 to 98.1 per cent.

Rental reversions came in strong at +5.8 per cent for 9M FY19 (including the effect of rent reviews), versus +2.2 per cent in H1 FY19 (including rent review).

The improvement came largely from the Office/Business Park segment.

However, tenant sales at VivoCity fell 1.2 per cent to $718.1 million for 9M FY19 (H1 FY19: -0.7 per cent) and this was attributed to a transitory impact from the asset enhancement initiatives and rigorous management of tenant mix.

MCT expects the mall's momentum to recover once the changes are completed.

We retain our $1.79 fair value estimate.

MCT's share price has appreciated 5.5 per cent since we initiated coverage on the stock on Nov 28 with a "buy" rating.

Based on its closing price of $1.72 on Jan 23, distribution yields would be 5.3 per cent for FY19F and 5.4 per cent for FY20F, with potential total returns of about 9 per cent.

Downgrade to "hold" on limited upside potential.

