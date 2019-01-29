Brokers' take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

KEPPEL CORP

| HOLD (DOWNGRADED)

TARGET PRICE: $7.50

JAN 28 CLOSE: $6.14

KGI Securities, Jan 28

Keppel's diversified business was evident in FY2018's results, as we saw both its property and infrastructure segments contribute most of its full-year earnings growth, which more than offset weak (but improving) performance at its offshore & marine (O&M) business and provisions under its investment segment.

However, there may be property sector headwinds given that Singapore and China's home sales contributed 70 per cent of total home sales of Keppel - and that both still have cooling measures in place - this segment may potentially surprise on the downside.

The O&M segment outlook looks muted in 2019 and 2020 as competition in the newbuild space remains high.

As such, we do not factor in a meaningful contribution from its O&M segment until 2021, a view reinforced by management where they do not expect a V-shaped recovery.

We downgrade our recommendation to "hold", driven mainly by the growth slowdown in its key markets and our cautious macro views.

Keppel's dividend yields should provide downside support, but upside is also limited, and thus does not provide an attractive risk-reward in the next 6-12 months.

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES

| SELL (DOWNGRADED)

TARGET PRICE: $0.23

JAN 28 CLOSE: $0.27

RHB Research Institute, Jan 28

While we believe 2019 will be a better year after an extremely weak 2018, we expect earnings to take some time to recover to its previous base of more than US$200 million. This will likely be after the company revamps its landbank via aggressive replanting and cost management.

Core earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2018 reversed into the red with US$18.5 million of losses, from a profit of US$101 million in the corresponding period in fiscal 2017.

This was due mainly to lower crude palm oil (CPO) prices, weaker refining margins and losses incurred at its oilseeds division in China due to the effects of US-China trade tensions.

For Q4 , we expect a turnaround to profitability, assuming effective tax rates return to normal on continued year-on-year growth in fresh fruit bunches (FFB) output and lower unit costs.

Refining margins should also improve slightly quarter-on-quarter, on lower CPO prices, while the oilseed division had already turned around in Q3.

For 2019 and 2020, we project FFB growth to normalise to 3 per cent YOY.

We believe a more significant impact from aggressive replanting activities will only be seen three to four years later.

