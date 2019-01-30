Brokers’ take

UNITED OVERSEAS BANK

| BUY (MAINTAINED)

TARGET PRICE: $29.80

JAN 29 CLOSE: $25.53

RHB Research Institute, Jan 29

Consumer loan growth will likely slow in Q4 2018. After the July 2018 residential property tightening measures, the mortgage business has slowed.

Nonetheless, with 9M 2018 year-to-date loan growth of 8 per cent, we believe a 10 per cent loan growth for 2018 is likely.

Lending yields will also likely be muted, but funding costs are expected to rise at a slower pace.

The three-month Singapore interbank offered rate (Sibor) averaged 1.73 per cent in Q4 2018, up from Q3 2018's 1.63 per cent. It is currently at 1.89 per cent - there is some lag effect for the Sibor's rise to filter through to net interest margin (NIM) widening.

As loan drawdown was muted due to the property cooling measures, UOB deployed its excess funds to lower yielding and lower risk assets - we believe this is likely to have led to lending yields not gaining much despite the Q4 2018 rise in Sibor.

On a positive note, UOB increased its fixed deposits more aggressively in Q3 2018, and therefore did not need to compete to secure funding in Q4 2018.

Finally, UOB's management has indicated its intention to lower common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (from Q3 2018's 14.1 per cent).

We believe the expectation of higher dividends could propel its share price higher.

PARKWAY LIFE REIT

| BUY (MAINTAINED)

TARGET PRICE: $3.10

JAN 29 CLOSE: $2.80

DBS Equity Research, Jan 29

The Reit offers one of the strongest earnings visibility profiles among Singapore Reits, with a weighted average lease expiry of seven years.

The Reit acquired an asset in Feb 18. Its asset recycling initiatives are still ongoing. However, the timing is uncertain.

We continue to believe that the Reit will be able to deliver steady distribution per unit growth through its three-pronged growth plans: asset recycling strategies; venturing into a new market (third pillar); and acquisition pipeline from its sponsor while maintaining its defensive stance in expansion.

Potential catalysts include potential acquisitions/asset recycling and asset enhancement initiatives to boost rental income.

Finally, there is debt headroom for accretive acquisitions.

Parkway Life Reit has a gearing of 36 per cent with debt headroom of $305 million assuming 45 per cent gearing.

In addition, the Reit has benefited from lower interest rates in Japan following the renewal of its interest rate hedge, with cost of debt now below 1 per cent.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.