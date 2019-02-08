Brokers’ take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

EZION HOLDINGS | HOLD (DOWNGRADED)

FEB 7 CLOSE: $0.047

TARGET PRICE: $0.06

DBS Group Research, Feb 7

Downgraded to "hold", given potential asset impairments and slower-than-expected ramp up in utilisation and revenue.

While it is darkest before dawn and the stock's valuation has been greatly discounted for the slow recovery, clearer signs of a turnaround are required to re-rate the stock.

Ezion has formed a joint venture with TSC Group, a subsidiary of China Merchants Group, to cooperate in the ownership and operations of liftboats.

We believe such tie-ups with prominent industry players enhance Ezion's growth prospects, which would otherwise be constrained by its high gearing level.

We remain hopeful on Ezion's turnaround, though this has been taking longer than expected.

While it has also been hit hard by the recent oil crisis, Ezion is among the few surviving players with a niche competitive edge in liftboats, a segment with better demand/supply outlook relative to other offshore support vessels.

Key risks to our view include a slower recovery by Ezion and a drop in the price of oil to below US$50 (S$70) a barrel.

This may hit oil and gas activities, and thus drag demand and day rates for liftboats. This poses downside risk to our earnings forecasts.

CAPITALAND RETAIL CHINA TRUST | HOLD (MAINTAINED)

FEB 7 CLOSE: $1.48

FAIR VALUE: $1.42

OCBC Investment Research, Feb 4

CapitaLand Retail China Trust's (CRCT) results were within expectations.

Q4 distribution per unit (DPU) was up 2.1 per cent year-on-year to 2.42 cents while FY2018 DPU was up 1.2 per cent to 10.22 cents or 100.2 per cent of our initial full-year forecast.

CRCT also announced the divestment of CapitaMall Saihan and the acquisition of a larger asset across the street, Yuquan Mall, from unrelated third parties.

The divestment of CapitaMall Saihan will take place after the new mall is operational in H2 2020.

We are positive on the capital recycling given what we believe are limited growth prospects for Saihan beyond the next two years.

We also believe the acquisition and divestment considerations look attractive from CRCT's perspective - 11,000 yuan (S$2,210) per sq m for the divestment of Saihan mall, and 8,100 yuan per sq m for the acquisition of Yuquan mall.

Going forward, while we remain wary on macroeconomic uncertainties in China, we are positive on the portfolio's organic rental reversion outlook.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.

The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.