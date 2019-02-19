Brokers’ take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

ISOTEAM | NEUTRAL (DOWNGRADED)

FEB 18 CLOSE: $0.21

TARGET PRICE: $0.23

RHB Research Institute, Feb 18

We have downgraded and lowered our target price as low margins continue to be a major concern for ISOTeam due to competitive pricing. Management is looking for means to lower its costs and has taken steps to consolidate and streamline its business units.

Q2 revenue increased 93.1 per cent year on year (YOY) to $45.9 million on the back of a strong performance across all business segments. First half revenue increased 49.7 per cent YOY to $73.1 million. Gross margin for Q2 fell to 11.5 per cent.

We think a challenging macro environment may persist for some time and, as a result, project lower margins.

But ISOTeam achieved a record order book as at Jan 31, with its order intake momentum likely to continue with the order book set to be executed progressively over two years.

Quarterly results may have some fluctuation depending on the projects being carried out.

The sector remains challenging, but we expect to see some improvements on the back of cost-savings initiatives and a slight improvement in margins for new contracts.

We are adopting a wait-and-see approach in the meantime as there could be some upside potential from improved margins from new contracts, successful cost optimisation and unlocking value from the sale of Kaki Bukit and Serangoon properties.

The key risk to our forecast is price competition, which could lead to even lower margins.

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS | BUY (MAINTAINED)

FEB 18 CLOSE: $25.20

TARGET PRICE: $28.50

Jefferies Singapore, Feb 18

DBS reported Q4 net income of $1.32 billion, a 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter fall but a 10 per cent YOY, missing Jefferies/Factset estimates by 2.3 per cent/7.9 per cent.

The negative variance resulted from weak trading revenues and higher expenses.

Quarterly decline in fee income was led mainly by wealth management and loan-related fees, partially offset by card and transaction services.

Other non-interest income for Q4 fell 31 per cent from Q3 and 13 per cent YOY due to financial market uncertainty. The weakness in non-interest income was expected but the decline was a lot worse.

While expenses included ANZ consolidation, it came in higher than street and our estimates. In our view, the trend is a bit worrisome.

Other business drivers were healthy with a beat on net interest income, steady fees and credit costs.

For the full year, DBS declared $1.20 of dividend, implying 55 per cent payout.

We believe the result reads well for peers, for which street expectations are a lot lower.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.