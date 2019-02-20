Brokers' take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

DBS GROUP HOLDINGS | BUY (MAINTAINED)

FEB 19 CLOSE: $25.10

TARGET PRICE: $29.00

CIMB-CGS, Feb 19

While there could be a possibility of fewer than two US Fed rate hikes in 2019F (CGS-CIMB's house view), we believe net interest margin (NIM) will still rise in forecasted fiscal 2019 as fixed-rate mortgages get re-priced upwards towards Sibor-pegged housing loans.

We pen in a five basis point rise in forecasted fiscal 2019 NIM to 1.9 per cent.

Given the volatile markets in Q4, DBS conservatively guides for net trading income of $200 million/quarter, which we think is a bit conservative - fair considering the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, but upside to this figure is likely.

Driven by loans to Hong Kong and Singapore, DBS's loan base rose 6.8 per cent year-on-year in fiscal 2018.

Our forecast of a 5.3 per cent loan expansion in forecasted fiscal 2019 incorporates our expectation of lower mortgage bookings due to property cooling measures introduced in July 2018.

We think that there could be a positive read-through into OCBC Bank and UOB's forecasted fiscal 2019 NIM guidance given the continued repricing of mortgages and that both banks have shored up on liquidity in expectation of rising funding costs.

Mid-single-digit loan growth guidance should also apply to DBS' peers given the slower regional loan growth.

A potential upside catalyst is a moderation of US-China tensions. Meanwhile, downside risks to our evaluation is asset quality weakness.

MAPLETREE INVESTMENT TRUST (MIT) | HOLD (MAINTAINED)

FEB 19 CLOSE: $1.99

FAIR VALUE: $1.98

OCBC Investment Research, Feb 19

MIT announced on Feb 12 that it had closed its upsized private placement exercise.

It has received in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange for its private placement exercise to raise about $201 million in gross proceeds with the issuance of 103.36 million new units at an issue price of $1.945, or a discount of 4.2 per cent to its last closing price prior to the announcement.

The issue price of $1.945 came in at the lower end of an indicative price range of $1.935 to $1.99 announced a day before the private placement was closed.

The bulk of the proceeds would be used to partly finance the acquisition of 18 Tai Seng Street (total acquisition outlay of $271 million).

We are not surprised at this equity fund raising exercise, as management had previously guided that it was considering various funding options including partial debt and equity when it proposed to acquire the property.

However, as we had previously assumed full debt financing for the acquisition, we now update our projections in accordance to the finalised funding details.

We trim our fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 distribution per unit forecasts by 1.2 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively.

