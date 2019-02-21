Brokers' take

SASSEUR REIT | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $0.97

FEB 20 CLOSE: $0.77

DBS Equity Research, Feb 20

We remain bullish on Sasseur Reit's prospects given its exposure to the fast-growing Chinese outlet mall industry, which is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 24 per cent from 2016-2021 via its initial portfolio of four outlet malls located in Chongqing, Bishan, Hefei and Kunming.

At current level, Sasseur Reit offers an attractive forward FY19 yield of 9.4 per cent, which is among the highest in the S-Reit sector.

Sasseur Reit's share price is trading below its IPO price of $0.80, which we believe is partially attributed to the lack of familiarity with its business model.

We believe concerns over a depreciating renminbi is overstated due to the rapidly growing tenant sales at its properties, which grew by 29 per cent year on year in 2018, beating its IPO and our distribution per unit (DPU) projections.

Sasseur Reit's sponsor has extended the right of first refusal over two properties and three pipeline properties, which would triple the Reit's gross floor area.

A successful execution of an inorganic growth strategy may present upside risk to our earnings estimates.

After the better-than-expected Q4 2018 results, we have raised our discounted cash flow based target price to $0.97 from $0.91.

The key risk to our view is slower-than-expected growth in tenant sales, which would raise doubts on the sustainability of DPU despite the revenue guarantee provided by the sponsor.

CAPITALAND | BUY

TARGET PRICE: $4.18

FEB 20 CLOSE: $3.43

Citi Research, Feb 19

CapitaLand's Q4 2018 results came within our expectations, with asset sales of $4 billion and higher return on equity of 9.3 per cent suggesting it is more than capable of achieving the targeted $3 billion per year and 8 per cent to 12 per cent, respectively, especially after the acquisition of Ascendas Singbridge.

We expect the results to have slight positive share price impact, with shareholder circular on the Ascendas Singbridge acquisition out in Q2 2019E the near-term catalyst.

We also expect the group to revisit its share buyback plan (2.3 per cent of shares repurchased for $342 million at $3.57 per share in FY18) and accelerate asset recycling.

The key downside risks to our view include:

1) negative rent reversions and decline in occupancies within its China retail portfolio, which contributes 24 per cent to revalued net asset value (RNAV);

2) lower-than-expected residential demand and prices and/or project delays in China given its significant exposure to China property development (16 per cent of RNAV); and

3) decrease in share prices of its listed entities, which could affect group valuation.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.