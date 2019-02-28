Brokers' take

GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES

| SELL (MAINTAINED)

FEB 27 CLOSE: $0.28

TARGET PRICE: $0.23

RHB Research Institute, Feb 27

Golden Agri's earnings reversed further into the red in Q4, with the FY2018 core net loss coming in significantly below expectations.

While we believe 2019 will be a better year after an extremely weak 2018, we expect earnings to take some time to recover to its previous base of more than US$200 million (S$270m).

This will likely be after its landbank is revamped via aggressive replanting and cost management.

FY2018 core earnings reversed further into the red, with US$91.3 million of losses from a profit of US$40 million in FY2017.

This was significantly below expectations, and was mainly due to lower crude palm oil prices, and weaker refining margins.

For 2019, management is guiding for fresh fruit bunches (FFB) growth of below 5 per cent, post the higher-base in 2018. This is in line with our FFB growth projections of 3 per cent.

Golden Agri intends to ramp up replanting activities aimed at rejuvenating its tree age profile.

We believe a more significant impact from the aggressive replanting activities will only be seen 3-4 years later.

For 2019, Golden Agri expects unit costs to rise on stronger fertiliser prices and higher minimum wages.

For the downstream division, management is guiding for better margins going forward, on higher biodiesel contributions from the increased mandates in Indonesia.

KOUFU GROUP

| BUY (MAINTAINED)

FEB 27 CLOSE: $0.63

TARGET PRICE: $0.80

DBS EQUITY RESEARCH, FEB 27

We expect forecasted FY2019 earnings to recover after a slight decline in FY2018, and expect forecasted FY2020-2021 earnings to hold steady as growth is backed by more new foodcourt outlets in Singapore and Macau, which will drive revenue going forward.

Operation of the Marina Bay Sands Foodcourt for the full 12 months this year would support earnings growth as well.

Longer-term drivers include the setting up of an integrated facility aimed at delivering economies of scale, and overseas growth from Macau.

We like the stock for its strong cash flow generation capability, defensive earnings, and net cash balance sheet.

Potential catalysts will stem from realisation of economies of scale over the long term and special dividends from sale of existing central kitchen property before moving into the new integrated facility.

Key earnings risks include failure to renew leases, inability to secure new outlets, departure of key tenants and food stalls, customers downtrading to hawker centres and coffee shops, and competition from foodcourts that offer more attractive propositions to customers.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.