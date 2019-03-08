Brokers’ take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

ASCENDAS REIT | NEUTRAL (DOWNGRADED)

MARCH 7 CLOSE: $2.83

TARGET PRICE: $2.90

RHB Research Institute, March 7

Ascendas Reit is our top industrial Reit pick and is among the best-performing S-Reits. While remaining optimistic on its prospects of capitalising on an industrial sector turnaround, valuations are approaching their fair value.

Despite uncertainties, Ascendas Reit's portfolio achieved positive rental reversion of 3.2 per cent for Q3 FY2019.

Management expects to see a slight improvement in rental reversions ahead, which we estimate to be between 2 per cent and 5 per cent. However, occupancy rates for its Singapore industrial portfolio dipped to 87.3 per cent, which we believe was mainly on weakness in the logistics sector.

Management also cautioned during a recent briefing that Singapore industrial tenants are becoming slightly wary on lease renewals with some downsizing and others taking a longer time to firm up on leases.

We expect occupancy rates to remain slightly weak for the next few quarters.

In January, Ascendas Reit announced it will develop and manage Grab's new build-to-suit (BTS) headquarters, to be completed by Q4 FY2020.

The transaction increases its exposure to business and science parks to 34 per cent and is a testament to its core expertise of value creation from BTS projects.

We also expect Ascendas Reit to continue its capital-recycling strategy of divesting mature assets, which allows for inorganic growth.

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST | BUY (MAINTAINED)

MARCH 7 CLOSE: $1.42

TARGET PRICE: $1.50

OCBC Investment Research, March 7

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) has delivered superior total returns of 14.4 per cent from the start of the year until March 6, ranking it as the third best performing counter in the S-reits sector.

We continue to like MLT for its resilient portfolio, strong management team and potential for further capital-recycling activities to unlock value for unit holders.

Although there are concerns over Australia's economic growth, fundamentals of the logistics sector remain largely healthy in our view.

MLT first penetrated into Australia's logistics sector in 2015 and currently has 8.3 per cent of its property asset value contributed from Australia, as at Dec 31, 2018. Our positive view on the sector is further corroborated by the recent earnings call updates by a number of major local players within this space.

After adjustments, we raise our fair-value estimate from $1.40 to $1.50.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.