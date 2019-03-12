Brokers’ take

SINGTEL | BUY (MAINTAINED)

MARCH 11 CLOSE: $2.93

FAIR VALUE: $3.79

OCBC Investment Research, March 11

Following Bharti Airtel's upcoming US$3.5 billion (S$4.8 billion) rights issuance, Singtel has announced that it will be subscribing fully to its rights entitlement for its direct stake of 15 per cent in Airtel.

Bharti Telecom (BTL), one of Airtel's major shareholders, will participate in its take-up entitlement, except for around US$700 million of it, which will be renounced to GIC. As a result, Singtel's effective stake in Airtel will drop from 39.5 per cent to 35.2 per cent, assuming full subscription on the public tranche.

Management remains cautiously optimistic of Airtel's prospects in India, given the significant consolidation, as well as Airtel's 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) after nine consecutive quarters of decline.

On the latest earnings call, Airtel's management noted that the upward ARPU movement was due to reasons such as its minimum ARPU plan and content packaging efforts.

While the former has resulted in a significant erosion of Airtel's customer base, the quality of the base is being reflected through the ARPU increase. Taken together, management believes that underlying customer revenues are seeing early signs of bottoming out.

Management has shared that the US$525 million contribution can be comfortably funded by a mixture of cash and debt, and there is no push arising from this to divest any of its non-core assets.

UG HEALTHCARE | BUY (MAINTAINED)

MARCH 11 CLOSE: $0.182

TARGET PRICE: $0.32

RHB Research Institute, March 11

After clarifications with the management UG Healthcare, we remain bullish on UG, given its capacity expansion, which will drive volume production and earnings.

In January, Phase 1 of production capacity expansion went into full commercialisation, after initial production that started in October 2018. With the latest expansion, total production capacity is now at 2.9 billion gloves a year. Therefore, we expect the second half of FY2019 to record a sequential increase in the number of gloves produced.

While UG recorded Q2 FY2019 gross profit growth of 30 per cent year on year, net profit fell 73 per cent year on year, due to higher marketing and administrative expenses, and increased expenses from the expansion in production lines, which did not achieve optimal production levels in Q2 FY2019.

We expect second half of FY2019 earnings to pick up on increased volume output. UG is planning to increase production capacity by another 300 million pieces a year at the new production facility some time in FY2020. Thereafter, total capacity will increase to 3.2 billion pieces a year. Key risks to our view are higher gas and raw material prices, which could narrow margins.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision. The publisher accepts no liability for any loss whatsoever arising from any use of the information published herein.