Brokers' take

MM2 ASIA | HOLD (DOWNGRADED)

MARCH 26 CLOSE: $0.31

TARGET PRICE: $0.34

Maybank Kim Eng, March 25

Downgraded as optimism on success of More Than Blue and another tie-up with Fox Networks Group Asia have been priced in.

There are currently no changes in other forecasts.

Although mm2 is not an investor in the film, it stands to gain from producer bonus fees of 8 per cent to 12 per cent from box-office hits.

By focusing on production instead of film investments, mm2's core production business is insulated from volatility.

It also stands to benefit from reputational gains to bag future production work from regional or global players.

We continue to view its content-production business favourably.

There are big-screen content risks due to changing viewer habits, hence producing more content for streaming could be essential.

Unfortunately, its Cathay cinema acquisition has clouded all interim visibility of its production business and overall prospects due to leverage.

Although upcoming fiscal-year results could provide visibility of all parts, this would be followed by a nine-month revenue fog unless management enhances interim disclosures.

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES | HOLD (MAINTAINED)

MARCH 26 CLOSE: $0.182

TARGET PRICE: $0.19

KGI Securities, March 26

Geo Energy Resources reported a loss of US$5 million (S$6.75 million) in Q4 2018 compared with US$3.4 million net profit in Q4 2017, due mainly to lower coal production and weaker coal prices.

The company targets production of at least eight million tonnes of coal for both mines this year, lower than our current forecast of 10 million tonnes.

However, Geo Energy will be reviewing the production quota with the Indonesian authorities in six months, and there is scope to increase production by at least 10 per cent.

We expect thermal coal outlook this year to be challenging amid weaker economic growth in China and additional capacity coming from Australia.

However, we think its share price could be supported by its attractive 5.6 per cent forward dividend yield and manageable debt levels.

Geo Energy's US$300 million bond may offer a better risk-reward profile for investors with a higher risk tolerance and are comfortable investing in the coal sector. Risks to the rating include a decline in thermal coal prices due to weaker demand or increased production from China, and regulatory risks in Indonesia.

Disclaimer: All analyses, recommendations and other information herein are published for general information. Readers should not rely solely on the information published and should seek independent financial advice prior to making any investment decision.