Brokers’ take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

GSS ENERGY | NEUTRAL (MAINTAINED)

AUG 20 CLOSE: $0.074

TARGET PRICE: $0.074

RHB Research Institute, Aug 20

GSS Energy's Q2 FY2019 profit of $87,000 stemmed from price competition and cost-down pressures, which shrunk margins, as well as higher depreciation costs from new machines.

Revenue continued to be lower - by 5.7 per cent year-on-year - due to weaker demand, while margins narrowed to 15.4 per cent in Q2.

This was mainly due to stiffer price competition, cost-down pressures from customers, and changes in its product mix.

Management will focus on the precision engineering business after the disposal of its 80 per cent stake in GSS Energy Trembul.

With Q2 margins remaining quite weak, coupled with the tepid macroeconomic outlook, we expect FY2019 to be a tough year for GSS Energy.

Overall, margins should be weaker year-on-year, and revenue will likely continue to be impacted negatively, unless there is a sudden change in global sentiment or an upturn in the trade war.

The downside to our call is an increase in oil prices, the trade war worsening, and a delay in the monetisation of its oil & gas assets.

The reverse of these factors should be upside risks.

THAI BEVERAGE | NEUTRAL (MAINTAINED)

AUG 20 CLOSE: $0.89

TARGET PRICE: $0.80

KGI Securities, Aug 19

Strong results for Q3 FY2019 was driven by growth across most of its business segments, overall revenue was up 3.3 per cent this quarter.

Earnings for the first nine months account for 97 per cent of our previous FY2019 forecast.

While consumption factors look largely favourable for Thai Beverage, we reiterate Q4 is usually a seasonally slow quarter for alcohol consumption in Thailand.

This is partly offset by ThaiBev's operations in Myanmar and Vietnam - Grand Royal and Sabeco - which operate on a different demand cycle.

Farming household annual income increased 22.6 per cent year-on-year from 197,373 baht (S$8,900) in 2018.

We see some flow through from the Thai Niyom scheme, which seeks to improve the quality of living.

We maintain our "Neutral" recommendation with a higher target price of 80 cents.

This is in view of seasonality effects on alcohol consumption and low input costs supporting net profit last quarter, both of which may reverse in the coming quarter.

Conservative investors may want to take some gains off the table.

