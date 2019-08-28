Brokers’ take

SINGAPORE CONSUMER SECTOR | NEUTRAL (DOWNGRADED)

RHB Research Institute, Aug 27

Second-quarter results for the sector were disappointing.

Delfi, Genting Singapore and Sheng Siong reported in-line numbers, while Food Empire and Thai Beverage (ThaiBev) beat our estimates.

BreadTalk, Dairy Farm, Jumbo and MindChamps underperformed our projections.

There is limited upside from sector heavyweights in the near term.

While ThaiBev beat our estimate this quarter, there is limited upside ahead, as we expect to see margins contract in its spirits segment.

This is underpinned by: the normalisation of brown spirits' sales volumes; increased usage of new bottles for white spirits; and a higher molasses cost.

We have since downgraded ThaiBev to "take profit" from "buy", and it is no longer a sector top pick.

ThaiBev is trading at 21 times FY 2020F price-to-earnings - above the five-year historical average of 20 times.

We think it is difficult for its share price to see a major lift, given anticipated slower growth next year.

We remain "neutral" on Dairy Farm, as strong results from its associates are likely to be dragged down by: weakened consumer sentiment following the Hong Kong protests; pre-opening costs of new Ikea stores; and declining sales in its food segment.

Genting Singapore delivered decent numbers during the quarter, but this was only due to a high VIP win rate.

We remain "neutral", as it faces weaker mass gaming volumes following the increase in levy for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Near-term headwinds are also expected in the VIP segment, given the economic uncertainties.

Gravitate towards low-risk stocks over the next 12 months with preference for Sheng Siong and Delfi amid an impending recession.

The Government has downgraded Singapore's 2019 gross domestic product growth to 0 per cent to 1 per cent.

Cognisant of the weakening economic outlook, consumers have turned cautious on spending, resulting in negative growth in retail sales in the year-to-date period.

We do not expect a recovery in the next six to 12 months, given the weakening outlook.

Sheng Siong remains our top sector pick, as grocery players remain more resilient versus the rest of the retail sector.

We also like Delfi, as the pruning of unprofitable value products should also help to improve earnings in the near term.

In the longer term, we think there is potential upside for Genting Singapore.

The expansion of the integrated resort and the government's plan to develop the Greater Southern Waterfront area could boost foot traffic.

