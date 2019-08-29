Brokers’ take

Compiled by Navin Sregantan

UG HEALTHCARE

| BUY (MAINTAINED)

AUG 28 CLOSE: $0.177

TARGET PRICE: $0.30

RHB Research Institute, Aug 28

Full-year revenue was up 17 per cent from the previous year. The new production facility - which achieved full commercialisation at end-January - led to an additional annual capacity of 500 million pieces of gloves.

There was overall production efficiency and economies of scale, which contributed to the 47 per cent rise in FY2019 gross profit. UG's earnings for this period stood at $0.54 million, down 59 per cent, mainly due to higher marketing, distribution, administrative and finance expenses. While FY2019 net profit disappointed, the gross profit rise reflects strength.

Given the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, UG has postponed - slightly - the initial timing to increase production capacity by another 300 million gloves annually. The 3.2 billion gloves per annum capacity target should now be achieved in FY2021 instead of FY2020.

For FY2020, UG will upgrade some of its existing production lines to further enhance production efficiency and economies of scale.

Key risks include higher gas and raw material prices, which could narrow margins going forward.

WING TAI HOLDINGS

| BUY (MAINTAINED)

AUG 28 CLOSE: $2.07

TARGET PRICE: $2.40

Jefferies Singapore, Aug 27

Wing Tai reported FY2019 net profit of $46.8 million compared with $225.2 million last year and below the consensus. The decline was driven by lower profits from property development and the absence of one-off gains of last fiscal.

Rental income grew in line with new investments; while retail revenue was stable but profitability improved.

Management reiterated that notwithstanding relatively stable primary sales, the residential segment is challenging. Stable sales are on the back of more launches, which is reflective of lower take-up and hence subdued demand.

The group has won a land parcel in April in Beach Road for $492 million, translating to $1,458 psf ppr. Launch prices are expected to be in the $2,200 psf range. Its existing projects in Singapore (Le Nouvel Ardmore, The Garden Residences) are witnessing slow take-up.

As such, capital allocation is for investment property in Australia and Japan. And while China has a long-term promise, the timing may be more of late cycle and hence management does not have an aggressive stance.

Revenue growth will be driven by investment revenue with some pick-up in Malaysia sales. Retail profitability continues to pick up.

