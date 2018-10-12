Brutal selloff sends STI 2.7% lower

Share prices in the Singapore bourse suffered a brutal selldown with the key Straits Times Index tumbling 84 points or 2.7 per cent to finish the day at 3,047.39 - a 20-month low - following an overnight rout in US stocks that unnerved investors over long-simmering downside risks.

This marked the bourse's sixth straight day of losses with the key index having lost 220 points or 6.7 per cent since last Thursday.

Elsewhere in the region, the losses were more pronounced with key benchmarks in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea falling between 3.5 per cent and 4.4 per cent while China's Shanghai Composite was the hardest hit with a drop of 5.2 per cent.

Market watchers were at a loss to pinpoint the chief culprit for the sharp losses in US stocks, given the absence of any key macro data or even a single market-related negative headline.

Trade tensions and rising interest rates amid a looming US mid-term election were trotted out as a reason for the sharp sell off. The spike in the US Treasury bond yield on the back of Fed rate hike expectations has also driven market volatility higher.

For the week ended Oct 3, the OCBC Treasury Research pointed out that investors had poured US$3.5 billion (S$4.8b) into global equity markets, bringing the year-to-date tally to US$122.6 billion.

OCBC said the "rapid unravelling" this week could be triggered by market concerns that the US's upcoming third quarter earnings season may disappoint due to unrealistic expectations and concerns that the market was overdue for a correction.

"However, the ferocity of the corrective move suggests that something beyond fragile sentiments are at work. It is likely that real money is also defensively positioned, so the blood-letting may sustain a little bit more," OCBC added.

Beyond the current bout of volatility, DBS Research said it expects fundamentals such as macro and corporate earnings growth to return and stabilise the markets.

"We've seen this before", said DBS Research, referring to the selloff in the first quarter of this year when investors had overreacted to the US Fed's tightening concerns "before calm and rationality took over".

Turnover in the local bourse stood at 2.1 billion shares worth $1.67 billion versus Wednesday's 1.58 billion worth $1.12 billion, with 429 counters in the red and merely 72 counters closing higher. None of STI's 30 component stocks saw gains, with all but one ending in the red.

Singapore's banking stocks saw sharp losses with DBS falling 64 Singapore cents or 2.6 per cent to $24.31, OCBC losing 27 Singapore cents or 2.5 per cent to $10.68 and UOB sliding 65 Singapore cents or 2.5 per cent to $25.23.

The Jardine counters were badly hit, with Jardine Matheson Holdings, Jardine Strategic Holdings and Jardine Cycle & Carriage losing 3.7, 4.4 and 2.8 per cent, respectively.

Analysts say the October pain could last awhile longer for the Singapore market that has been trending downwards since the high in May this year.

"The spillover effect could bring the market lower for the near term, but we expect the quantum of decline to moderate," said OCBC in a strategy report issued shortly after the market rout in the morning.

"As we head into the earnings season, we expect the defensive sectors/names that we have highlighted to demonstrate bottom-line resilience, which should give investors some relief. Across cyclical names, we would be more selective, and generally prefer banks within that space," it added.

