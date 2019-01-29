Budget 2019 expected to support ‘exceptionally vulnerable’ PMETs: DBS

More "forceful policy measures" are expected to tackle the rising vulnerability of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) in the upcoming Singapore Budget 2019, according to a report by DBS.

This comes as PMETs have become an "exceptionally vulnerable" segment of the labour force amid slowing growth momentum, said DBS senior economist Irvin Seah.

For the past nine years, the percentage of PMETs among all retrenched workers has been rising.

The share of PMETs among retrenched workers has now surpassed that of lower skilled workers.

"This may suggest that this segment of the labour force is increasingly facing more difficulties in maintaining their employability," said Mr Seah, author of the report.

"This seems to defy conventional wisdom that being better skilled, the PMETs would be relatively more employable."

This Singapore Budget statement will be delivered on Feb 18 in Parliament by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Last week, Mr Heng said that the upcoming Budget will focus on the country's growing needs in education and healthcare, as well as security and defence. Another priority will be to help people face changes in the global economy, he had said.

Mr Seah expects further enhancement to schemes such as the Professional Conversion Programme and the Adapt and Grow initiative, which aim to help job-seekers re-skill and acquire the necessary knowledge and competencies to take on new jobs.

The DBS report suggested that the level of wage support could be increased, while more training grants could be provided to upgrade skills and additional resources directed at job matching. A temporary deferment or extension of income tax payment, or a one-off tax rebate for retrenched professionals, could also help. - THE STRAITS TIMES