Business community at its most upbeat in 3 years: Survey

The mood in the business community is at its most buoyant in three years as conditions across the board turn favourable.

Service and manufacturing sectors are the most optimistic about the third quarter, the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB) said yesterday.

The index it compiles every three months climbed for the third straight quarter to hit +10.58 percentage points, up from +8.5 in the second quarter this year and +3.58 in the third quarter of 2017. This was the highest score since the third quarter of 2015.

These figures represent the net percentage of respondents expecting improvements in the coming quarter compared with the same period last year.

The quarterly study asks 200 business owners and senior executives about their expectations in six areas, such as sales and profits.

All six indicators are expansionary in the third quarter compared with five indicators the previous three months.

Inventory levels rebounded into positive territory at +16.5 percentage points, from -3.0 percentage points in the previous quarter. Expectations for selling prices and new orders also improved.

Though still positive, sentiment moderated regarding sales volumes (+10.0 percentage points, down from +13.0), net profits (+7.5, down from +12.5) and employment levels (+9.0, down from +10.5).

On a year-on-year basis, all six indicators improved over the third quarter of 2017.

"The rise in optimism among the business community should come as no surprise given that the growth rates have remained steady in the first half of 2018," said SCCB chief executive Audrey Chia.

This is particularly the case in services and manufacturing, which saw optimism across all six indicators. In services, this was due largely to an uptick in activity within the business services, recreational and social services segments.

Four of the six indicators improved compared with the previous quarter. The exceptions were net profits and new orders. Net profits fell from +18.57 percentage points in the second quarter to +16.44 while new orders dropped to the same level, but from the loftier heights of +22.86.

Manufacturing sentiment improved on the back of robust growth within the precision engineering and chemicals segments, with all six indicators strengthening. Transport firms were upbeat as well, with five of the six indicators in expansionary territory while the finance sector had four heading north.

The construction industry saw three indicators in the positive zone, up from two in the previous quarter, but new orders fell from neutral to -9.09 percentage points.