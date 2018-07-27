CAD probes KTL Global for possible criminal offence, interviews CFO

Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) has requested documents and information from offshore services company KTL Global and interviewed its chief financial officer Ng Kok Peng, as part of an investigation into a possible offence under the Penal Code, the company said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Penal Code deals with criminal offences.

The CAD did not provide further details of the investigation, and KTL's business and operations are not affected and will continue as normal, the offshore services company said.

KTL stated it will cooperate with the CAD and will make announcements when there are further developments.

In October last year, KTL announced the CAD and the Monetary Authority of Singapore had requested the assistance of its chief executive officer at the time, Mr Tan Kheng Yeow, in an investigation concerning a possible offence under the Securities and Futures Act.

Mr Tan later surrendered his passport. He resigned as CEO.