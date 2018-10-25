Canada hosts like-minded nations to talk WTO reforms

OTTAWA: Canada will host trade officials from the European Union, Japan and others for two-day talks starting yesterday aimed at shaping long-delayed reforms to the global trading system that sparked tensions among major economies.

Trade ministers from Australia, Brazil, Chile, South Korea, Kenya, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, and Switzerland will also attend.

The group will "identify concrete means of improving the World Trade Organisation," a source said last month, adding that preparatory work had already begun.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also meet with WTO director General Roberto Azevedo.

The US and China, however, will not be at the table.

The failure to adjust global trade rules in the last two decades, particularly in agriculture and services, has undermined the potential to boost growth and reduce poverty, said a joint report by the International Monetary Fund, WTO and World Bank last month.