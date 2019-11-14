Cathay Pacific cuts profit guidance again

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways yesterday said the short-term outlook remained "challenging and uncertain" due to pro-democracy protests in its home market as it lowered its profit guidance for the second time in less than a month.

It said passenger numbers fell 7 per cent in October and expected second-half profit to be "significantly below" the first half's HK$1.347 billion (S$234.41 million).

Protesters yesterday paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a third consecutive day, with some transport links, schools and many businesses closing after escalation of violence.

"Overall, we foresee a challenging remainder of 2019 for our airlines," Cathay chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam said.