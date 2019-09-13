Cathay Pacific freezes new hiring, to focus on cost cuts

Cathay said it will cut capacity for the upcoming winter season. PHOTO: REUTERS

HONG KONG : Cathay Pacific Airways has put a freeze on new hiring, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as the airline battles a slump in demand from fliers avoiding Hong Kong amid massive anti-government protests in the city.

In a memo to staff on Wednesday evening, new chief executive Augustus Tang said he had asked executives to examine spending and focus on cutting costs.

The airline will also not replace departing employees in non-flying positions unless approved by a spending control committee, he said.

Cathay has said it will cut capacity for the upcoming winter season after reporting an 11.3 per cent fall in passenger numbers for last month.

The airline does not expect September to be any less difficult, while analysts have projected it could swing to a loss in the second half.

Cathay shares fell 2.4 per cent early yesterday, lagging the benchmark Hang Seng Index that was down 0.4 per cent.

The weak demand and cuts to capacity will heap more pressure on Cathay and its new management, appointed after CEO Rupert Hogg quit last month in a shock move and the resignation of chairman John Slosar last week.

Cathay, which is trying to complete a three-year financial turnaround plan, has become the biggest corporate casualty of the Hong Kong protests after China demanded that it suspend staff involved in, or supporting, the demonstrations that have plunged the former British colony into a political crisis.