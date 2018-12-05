China driving stunning growth in global trademark applications: UN

GENEVA: China was the driving force behind a 30 per cent leap in global trademark applications last year as innovation turns into the main battleground among competing world economies, the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (Wipo) said on Monday.

Figures issued by Wipo showed trademark applications hit 9.11 million last year while patent applications rose 5.8 percent to 3.2 million, with 2018 data showing the trend was continuing, Wipo Director General Francis Gurry told a news conference.

Asia now accounted for 65.1 per cent of patent applications, 66.6 per cent of trademark applications, and 67.9 per cent of design applications.

"This is of course, driven mainly, but not exclusively by China," Mr Gurry said.

"Innovation is increasingly the battleground for economic advantage amongst the leading economies," he said. "This is an extraordinary transformation that has occurred in a relatively short period of time."

US President Donald Trump has hit China with a barrage of tariffs and a World Trade Organisation dispute, accusing it of stealing US innovation. The European Union has provisionally agreed rules to scrutinise Chinese investments to protect strategic EU technologies and infrastructure.