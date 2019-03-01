China factory activity hits 3-year low

BEIJING: Factory activity in China contracted to a three-year low last month as export orders fell at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis, highlighting deepening cracks in an economy facing weak demand at home and abroad.

The gloomy findings are likely to reinforce views that the world's second largest economy is still losing steam, after growth last year cooled to a near 30-year low.

Even with rising government stimulus to spur activity, concerns are growing that China may be at risk of a sharper slowdown if Sino-US trade talks fail to relieve some pressure.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 last month from 49.5 in January, pointing to a contraction in activity for the third straight month, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statisticsyesterday.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the manufacturing gauge would stay unchanged from January's 49.5. China's factory activity has been generally softening since last May.

"Unless the trade war truly turns into an extended truce, the weakening trend may not end quickly," Ms Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING, said in a note.

"As such we expect March's PMI to fall too."

Manufacturing output contracted last month for the first time since January 2009, during the depths of the global crisis.

A breakdown of the survey's findings showed the output sub-index fell to 49.5 from 50.9 the previous month.