China gives modest boost to economy with RRR cut

BEIJING : China's central bank said yesterday it will cut reserve requirement ratios (RRRs) to release about 280 billion yuan (S$56 billion) for some small and medium-sized banks, in a targeted move to help companies struggling amid an economic slowdown.

The cut in the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves would be the smallest since January last year, when the People's Bank of China (PBOC) started its latest round of policy easing to support the world's second-largest economy.

The cut, while widely expected at some point, was announced right before China's stock market opened, and just hours after US President Donald Trump sharply escalated trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

The PBOC said in a statement that the reduction will come into effect on May 15. The funds will be used for loans to small and private companies.

The central bank said it will cut the RRR for about 1,000 rural commercial banks operating in counties to 8 per cent, equal to the RRR for smaller rural credit cooperatives.