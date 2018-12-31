China lets local govts issue debt early

SHANGHAI: China will allow local governments to issue debt earlier than normal next year, the official Xinhua news agency said, amid a push by Beijing to revive economic growth.

The State Council approved a 2019 quota for new local government bond issuance of 1.39 trillion yuan (S$276 billion), enabling local authorities to start issuing debt from January.

Local government bond issuance typically begins in March, following approval of quotas at the National People's Congress.

Reuters reported earlier this month, citing sources, that China was planning to begin issuing new local government bonds for 2019 next month, as the authorities try to counter slowing growth hit by the Sino-US trade war.

China's leadership said this month that the country would increase its quota of local governments' special bond issuance by a relatively large scale next year to help resolve financing difficulties for small and private companies.