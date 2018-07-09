China may delay new rules for wealth management products: Report

BEIJING China may delay the release of new regulations for banks' wealth management products (WMPs) because of recent market turmoil, financial publication Caixin reported yesterday, citing unidentified sources.

The new rules were expected to be announced between late June and early July, Caixin said.

One source told the publication that regulators have opted to hold off on releasing the new guidelines and wait for a "while" because of the market volatility.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters in May the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) will soon publish the rules as part of a broader push to curb financial sector risk.

TRILLIONS

Official data showed 562 banks held 29.54 trillion yuan (S$6 trillion) in outstanding WMPs at the end of last year.

CBIRC is likely to adjust the limit for bank wealth management products' exposure to non-standard investments, known widely as "shadow banking" products, one of the people told Reuters at the time.

But markets have swooned in recent weeks on worries about a protracted trade war between China and the US, with the two governments implementing a new set of tariffs on Friday.