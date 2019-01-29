China names banking veteran to head securities regulator

SHANGHAI/HONG: KONG China has appointed banking veteran Yi Huiman to head the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), putting governance of the nation's stock markets in his hands when investor confidence has been hit by a slowing economy and US tariffs.

Mr Yi, 54, currently chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), will take over from Mr Liu Shiyu as the CSRC's party secretary and chairman, state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Mr Yi is an ICBC stalwart and has been working at the state bank for more than three decades. He originally joined ICBC as a junior loan officer at a branch in Zhejiang province in 1985.

He was promoted to president of ICBC in 2013.

Three years later, he succeeded retiring chairman Jiang Jianqing to take the helm of the world's largest lender by assets.

He is "pragmatic and knows how to run giant ICBC", said a Beijing-based ICBC banker who works under Mr Yi and is familiar with his management style.

Mr Yi, however, does not have a background in regulatory work, other sources said.

Prior to joining ICBC, he spent a year working at the Hangzhou city bureau of the Chinese central bank.