China reports surprisingly strong exports despite US tariffs

BEIJING: China reported stronger-than-expected exports for last month as shippers rushed goods to the US, its biggest trading partner, racing to beat higher tariff rates due to kick in at the start of next year.

Import growth also defied forecasts for a slowdown, suggesting Beijing's growth-boosting measures to support the cooling economy may be starting to make themselves felt.

The upbeat trade readings offer good news for both those worried about global demand and for China's policymakers after the economy logged its weakest growth since the global financial crisis in the third quarter.

October was the first full month after the latest US tariffs on Chinese goods went into effect on Sept 24.

But analysts continue to warn of a drop in US demand for Chinese goods early next year, with all eyes now on whether presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping can make any breakthroughs on trade when they meet later this month.

China's exports rose 15.6 per cent last month from a year earlier, data showed yesterday, picking up from September's 14.5 per cent and beating analysts' forecasts for a modest slowdown to 11 per cent.

"The strong export growth in October was buoyed by front-loading activities by exporters," said Ms Iris Pang, Greater China economist at ING. "We expect exports to stay strong towards the end of the year as businesses are afraid of a failure in the Trump-Xi meeting, which could lead to broader tariffs on more Chinese goods from the US."

Washington has vowed to hike the tariff from 10 per cent to 25 per cent at the turn of the year, while Mr Trump has warned that if talks with Mr Xi are not productive, he could slap tariffs on another US$267 billion (S$366 billion) in Chinese imports.

Despite several rounds of US duties this year, China's exports have been surprisingly resilient as companies ramped up shipments before tougher measures went into effect.

Container ship rates from China to the US West Coast remain near record highs, suggesting shipments will remain solid well into this month and possibly early December.

China's exports to the US rose 13.2 per cent from a year earlier in October.

In another positive sign, China's exports by volume also showed solid growth, according to Oxford Economics, which estimated they rose "an impressive" 9.9 per cent.